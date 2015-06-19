(Adds details, quotes, background)
* Says Berlin on same page as ECB, EU Commission, IMF
* Says does not want Greek people to suffer
* German business frustrated at uncertainty over Greece
BERLIN, June 19 Berlin will negotiate with
Athens "until the last minute", a senior ally of Chancellor
Angela Merkel told Germany's Inforadio on Friday, but stressed
that Greece must be prepared to carry out reforms.
Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to
try to avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated
and government revenue slumped as Athens and its international
creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal.
Peter Altmaier, Merkel's chief of staff, said he still
believed it was possible that Athens and its international
lenders could reach a solution to Greece's debt crisis.
"We will negotiate until the last minute," Altmaier told
Inforadio, adding that the German government did not want "the
people in Greece to be disadvantaged because their government
possibly did not recognise in time that the hour has come."
At talks in Luxembourg on Thursday finance ministers of the
19-nation euro zone failed to make any breakthrough on a
cash-for-reforms deal. Just 12 days remain before Greece must
make a crucial debt repayment to the International Monetary
Fund.
Altmaier said all EU member states wanted to hold the euro
together, but stressed the need for Greece to present sensible
reforms.
He said Germany, the IMF, the European Commission and the
European Central Bank were all in agreement, adding there was
hope "that Greece ... will finally behave like other countries
such as Spain, Portugal and Ireland did in the past".
Merkel's chief of staff held out hope for a deal with Athens
despite an opinion poll published last week showing that a
narrow majority of Germans now want Greece to leave the euro
zone.
The chancellor also faces growing opposition among her
ruling conservatives to granting Greece any further bailout
funds. Germany is Greece's biggest creditor and the biggest
contributor to the EU budget and the euro zone bailout fund.
In a sign that Germany's business community is also
frustrated with the uncertainty around Greece, the chief
executive to German drugs and chemicals Bayer said
politicians needed to make a decision about Athens' future.
"We have found ourselves in uncertain surroundings in Europe
for some years," Bayer chief Marijn Dekkers told mass-selling
daily Bild.
"That is a situation that must not continue," he added.
"Therefore a decision must now be taken on Greece that is
sustainable for years."
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by
Gareth Jones)