BRUSSELS Dec 8 Greece may need some more time before the last bailout credit tranche can be disbursed by international lenders, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday in Brussels.

It would not be the first time Greece could need extra time to implement the agreed programme, Schaeuble said ahead of talks with his euro zone counterparts, adding however that overall the country was on the right path.

Euro zone ministers are considering extending the bailout by six months to mid-2015, a document obtained by Reuters showed last week. But Athens says it is only willing to consider a few weeks' extension to the unpopular programme.

(Reporting by Tom Körkemeier; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Stephen Brown)