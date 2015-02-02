(Adds quotes, background)
BERLIN Feb 2 Germany's Angela Merkel will have
the chance to meet Greece's new leader Alexis Tsipras at a
European Union summit on Feb. 12, while their two finance
ministers will meet in coming days, officials said on Monday.
"The German government is looking forward to meeting the new
Greek Prime Minister, there is no specific request for a meeting
but there will be opportunities," Merkel's spokeswoman
Christiane Wirtz told reporters, adding that Berlin was waiting
to hear the Greek government's ideas.
"There is a willingness and interest in having good
relations with the Greek government, but Germany will stand by
the foundations of its euro policy," Wirtz added.
Tsipras's Syriza party swept to power just over a week ago
having promised to cancel austerity imposed under Greece's
EU/IMF bailout and restructure the country's huge debts.
But on Saturday Merkel ruled out a debt writedown for
Athens, telling daily Die Welt Europe would continue to show
solidarity with Greece if it undertook reforms and savings.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's spokeswoman
Marianne Kothe said new Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis
had announced he would be coming to Berlin "in coming days" to
meet Schaeuble but there was no schedule for the meeting yet.
Asked about reports that Varoufakis did not want to extend
Greece's 240 billion euro bailout beyond the end of February and
would deliver a concept by May, Kothe said Berlin would listen
to his ideas.
"The existing programme has been extended until the end of
February. There is time to exchange ideas, and to hear each
others' positions."
Both spokeswomen dismissed suggestions in a report in German
newspaper Handelsblatt on Monday that European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker wanted to scrap the troika mission
from international lenders that governs Greece's bailout.
"The German government sees no reason to scrap this
mechanism of evaluation by the troika, then political decisions
made on the basis of the troika's findings -- and we also see no
indications that the EU is distancing itself from this
evaluative process," Wirtz said.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson; Editing by
Michael Nienaber and Catherine Evans)