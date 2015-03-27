BERLIN, March 27 A Greek exit from the euro zone
would not cause much trouble for Germany, Europe's largest
economy, the head of the BDA German employers' association said
in a newspaper interview published on Friday.
"It wouldn't be a huge problem for the German economy," Ingo
Kramer told German regional newspaper Rheinische Post.
"But an exit from the euro zone would fuel doubts about the
future viability of both the EU and the euro and that wouldn't
be good for Europe as a business location," he added.
Kramer said the European Union should "stick together" but
added that this would not work if it went against the wishes of
a member state.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)