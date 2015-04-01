ATHENS, April 1 A Greek parliamentary committee
set up by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government to demand
reparations for the Nazi occupation of Greece began work on
Wednesday, in a move likely to heighten tensions between Athens
and Berlin.
Greece's emotive campaign for war damages has been waged for
decades by governments and private citizens alike. But it has
gained momentum in recent years as Greeks suffered under the
German-backed austerity imposed by the European Union and the
International Monetary fund in exchange for financial bailouts.
Tsipras has frequently blamed Germany for the hardship
stemming from the imposition of austerity, and he has angered
Berlin by threatening to push for reparations in the middle of
talks to unlock aid for Greece.
Without the aid, the Greek government will run out of money
by April 20, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters last
week.
Tsipras' leftist Syriza party has also submitted a proposal
to parliament to set up a committee looking into the
circumstances under which Greece entered bailout agreements with
its lenders and other bailout-related issues.
The committee that began work today will claim German debts
include war reparations, the repayment of the so-called
occupation loan that Nazi Germany forced the Bank of Greece to
make and the return of stolen archaeological treasures.
Tsipras has accused successive German governments of using
legal tricks to avoid paying compensation. Germany dismisses the
claims as a distraction from Greece's financial difficulties. It
says it has honoured its obligations, including a 115 million-
deutsche mark (60 million euros) payment to Greece in 1960.
Relations between the two countries have frayed since
Tsipras's government took power in January seeking to ditch
previously agreed bailout promises of austerity measures such as
steep cuts to wages and pensions.
The Nazi theme is popular among Greek media in taking
potshots at Germany, the country's biggest creditor. German
officials like Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble have been depicted in Nazi uniforms or with
Hitler moustaches.
Hundreds of villages were destroyed, thousands of civilians
executed and huge sums looted from the Greek central bank during
the Nazi occupation. The Greek government has not officially
quantified its reparation claims.
