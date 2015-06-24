Nikkei drops to 10-week lows; automakers tumble on weaker than expected U.S. sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
BERLIN, June 24 Germany cannot imagine clinching an aid-for-reforms deal with Greece that does not include the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a senior German official said on Wednesday.
The official said that it was important for Berlin to have the IMF at the table, both for its expertise and its role in financing Greece. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin)
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1