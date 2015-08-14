BERLIN Aug 14 The participation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a third bailout package for Greece is "decisive" for the German government, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

"We have made clear time and again in recent weeks that the participation of the IMF is decisive for the German government. This has not changed," the government spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz told a news conference.

"The IMF has tied its participation to certain conditions and signalled that if these conditions are met that it plans to participate in this aid package." (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin & Caroline Copley)