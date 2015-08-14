BERLIN Aug 14 The participation of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a third bailout package for
Greece is "decisive" for the German government, a spokeswoman
said on Friday.
"We have made clear time and again in recent weeks that the
participation of the IMF is decisive for the German government.
This has not changed," the government spokeswoman Christiane
Wirtz told a news conference.
"The IMF has tied its participation to certain conditions
and signalled that if these conditions are met that it plans to
participate in this aid package."
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin & Caroline
Copley)