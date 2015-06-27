BERLIN, June 27 A senior German lawmaker in
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party told Reuters on
Saturday that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has "pulled
the plug" himself with his call for a referendum and thus made
it impossible for parliament to vote on any further Greek aid by
the end of June.
Gunther Krichbaum, chairman of the German parliament's
Europe committee, also said that he doesn't see a majority in
parliament for a proposal to extend the rescue efforts for
Greece for another week, beyond June 30, to July 5.
He said that Tsipras's call for a referendum meant the
parliament in Berlin would have nothing to vote on by Tuesday.
"With his announcement, Tsipras has pulled the plug
himself," Krichbaum told Reuters. "With his announcement he has
taken away from parliament the basis for a vote."
He said that the German parliament would not vote on any
proposal that had not been endorsed first by the Finance
Ministry in Berlin as well as the Greek parliament.
"The endorsement from the Greek parliament that was a
requirement of ours has thus been invalidated," Krichbaum said.
He said he could also "not imagine" that there would be a
majority in the conservative party in parliament to extend the
rescue efforts for Greece beyond June 30 by a week. He said
Tsipras should have proposed a referendum sooner.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)