MESEBERG, Germany, June 4 The end is not in
sight in negotiations between Greece and its international
lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Thursday.
"The talks are far from reaching a conclusion," Merkel said
during a news conference in Meseberg north of Berlin.
Greece is running out of cash and its lenders, the euro zone
and the International Monetary Fund, have yet to come to an
agreement. The Greek finance ministry on Thursday asked them to
quickly come up with more "realistic" proposals than the one
offered to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday.
