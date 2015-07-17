BERLIN, July 17 Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of chaos on Friday if German lawmakers do not give her government backing to start negotiations on a third bailout programme for Greece.

"Do the advantages of Monday's result outweigh the disadvantages. My answer is a completely convinced 'yes'," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, with reference to a deal for further aid.

"The alternative to this agreement would not be a 'time-out' from the euro ... but rather predictable chaos," she added.

The Bundestag is expected give the government the backing it is seeking in a vote following Friday's debate, at which Merkel was the first speaker. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)