Nikkei hits 4-mth low as US strike on Syria hurts risk sentiment
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
BERLIN, July 17 Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of chaos on Friday if German lawmakers do not give her government backing to start negotiations on a third bailout programme for Greece.
"Do the advantages of Monday's result outweigh the disadvantages. My answer is a completely convinced 'yes'," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, with reference to a deal for further aid.
"The alternative to this agreement would not be a 'time-out' from the euro ... but rather predictable chaos," she added.
The Bundestag is expected give the government the backing it is seeking in a vote following Friday's debate, at which Merkel was the first speaker. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. equity index futures were lower on Thursday, after U.S President Donald Trump said he ordered a targeted military strike against an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched this week.