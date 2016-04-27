BERLIN, April 27 More talks on experts level are
needed on the Greek bailout programme before euro zone finance
minister can meet again to discuss Athens' progress, a
spokeswoman for German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said
on Wednesday.
"It seems as if there is the need for more talks (on a
technical level)," spokeswoman Friederike von Tiesenhausen said
during a government news conference.
Earlier on Wednesday, Schaeuble said the Eurogroup of euro
zone finance ministers was in charge of reviewing the Greek
bailout programme, dismissing suggestions that a summit by
European leaders was needed to discuss the terms of the bailout
deal.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr)