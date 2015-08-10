BERLIN Aug 10 A swift conclusion to negotiations with international creditors on a new bailout for Greece would be desirable, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday, noting that a thorough agreement was more important than a quick deal.

At the same regular government news conference, a finance ministry spokesman said that it would be sensible to link the size of the first tranche of aid to Athens' progress in implementing reforms.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Tina Bellon; Editing by Louise Ireland)