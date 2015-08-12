BRIEF-Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its Normal Course Issuer Bid
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
BERLIN Aug 12 Germany's Finance Ministry has criticised a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreed between Greece and its international lenders as showing "no full clarity on the direction of policies".
In a two-page paper entitled "preliminary check of MoU" that was sent to officials in Brussels on Wednesday, the ministry describes Greek reform plans on debt sustainability and privatisations as "not yet compliant".
Earlier in the day, the MOU was welcomed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman as a "substantial result" which went in the "right direction". The economy ministry also had a positive view on the Greek reform plans, an official in the ministry said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.