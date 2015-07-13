* Merkel's CDU party executive gives Merkel broad support
* CDU secretary general expects conservatives to back deal
* Social Democrats also in favour
* Pollster sees parliament supporting bailout negotiations
(Adds quotes from Merkel's parliamentary leader)
By Michael Nienaber and Michelle Martin
BERLIN, July 13 Germany's political
establishment rushed to defend a deal with Greece on Monday to
negotiate a third bailout, with Chancellor Angela Merkel's
lieutenants selling the agreement as a victory for Europe that
her conservatives can support.
The hard line taken in the negotiations with Greece by
Merkel's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, has emboldened
lawmakers in the ranks of her conservatives where many were
sceptical about backing further aid to Athens.
German lawmakers will be recalled from their summer recess
for a vote -- probably on Friday -- to authorise the opening of
loan negotiations with Athens once the Greek parliament has
approved the entire programme and passed the first laws.
Merkel said she could recommend "with full confidence" that
the Bundestag authorise the start of negotiations while her
allies played up the deal, reached early on Monday after mammoth
talks in Brussels.
"Europe has won," tweeted Peter Altmaier, Merkel's chief of
staff, adding that Germany "was part of the solution -- from the
beginning until the end!"
Volker Kauder, parliamentary leader of Merkel's
conservatives, said the Greek deal was "convincing" and the
talks in Brussels had been hard work taking into account the
"irresponsible behaviour" of the Greek government.
"Greece now has to implement a far-reaching reform programme
that hopefully will eliminate the roots of the country's misery
in the end," Kauder told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily.
Peter Tauber, the general secretary of Merkel's Christian
Democrats (CDU), said he expected the conservative group in
Germany's parliament to support the chancellor's stance.
The CDU's federal executive board broadly backed Merkel's
position on Greece, said Tauber, adding that he had only heard
one person express what he would consider to be criticism during
a meeting on Monday morning.
The Social Democrats (SPD), junior partner in Merkel's
coalition, quickly supported the latest Greece deal.
But some conservative lawmakers remain deeply sceptical.
"This agreement increases the already enormous liability
risk of European taxpayers," said CDU lawmaker Wolfgang Bosbach,
who has opposed previous Greek bailouts.
An idea floated by Schaeuble's ministry for Greece to take a
"time-out" from the euro zone gained traction with some
conservatives at the weekend, though it has since been dropped.
In February, German lawmakers approved an extension of
Greece's second bailout but a record number of conservative
dissenters underscored the scepticism in Berlin about whether
Athens can be trusted to deliver reforms.
Of 32 "no" votes, 29 came from Merkel's CDU and their sister
party, the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU). Moreover, 109
conservatives signed statements saying they had voted for the
extension but with reservations.
Peter Matuschek of polling institute Forsa expected the
German parliament to vote in favour of the agreement.
"Of course there will be the usual suspects in the
conservative bloc who already voted against Greek bailouts in
the past," he said. "But all in all, Merkel's majority in the
Bundestag is so huge that it will be enough."
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Giles Elgood)