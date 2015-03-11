UPDATE 1-German bond auction fails as French election nerves ease
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts after auction result)
BERLIN, March 11 Germany dismissed on Wednesday Greek demands to pay World War Two reparations after leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused Berlin of using legal tricks to avoid paying compensation for the Nazi occupation of his country.
"It is our firm belief that questions of reparations and compensation have been legally and politically resolved," said Steffen Seibert, the spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"We should concentrate on current issues and, hopefully what will be a good future," he added.
A spokesman for the finance ministry said there was no reason to hold talks with the Greek government about reparations and that the demands were a distraction from the serious financial issues facing Greece. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Noah Barkin, Madeline Chambers)
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts after auction result)
SAO PAULO, March 28 Qatar Holdings LLC has put up to 80 million units of Banco Santander Brasil SA up for sale in a restricted efforts offering in Brazil and overseas, after shares of Brazil's No. 3 private-sector bank more than doubled over the past year.