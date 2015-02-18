BERLIN Feb 18 Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that there was only limited wiggle room in negotiations with Greece about its financial problems.

"Our room for manoeuvre is limited," Schaeuble said during a debate in Berlin.

He added that everyone needed to keep in mind in talks over Greece's debt problems in the coming days that there was a common responsibility to keep Europe stable. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber)