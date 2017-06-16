LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Asking the German lower
house to debate the euro zone's decision to give Greece a new
credit lifeline could lead to market uncertainty, Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
He was responding to a call by a senior lawmaker from
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) for a full
parliamentary debate on the euro zone's latest financing deal
for Greece. The Bundestag's budget committee will on Wednesday
debate the new deal and decide whether a full debate is needed.
"I assume that such a decision by the budget committee would
lead to new agitation and new uncertainty on the markets,"
Schaeuble said in Luxembourg.
A vote in the Bundestag on an 8.5 billion euro disbursement
of aid for Greece could embarrass conservative Chancellor Angela
Merkel as some of her lawmakers oppose aid to Greece.
Schaeuble said there were discrepancies between Germany, EU
institutions and the International Monetary Fund on whether
Greece's debt was sustainable.
(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing
by Michelle Martin)