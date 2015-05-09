BERLIN May 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a newspaper interview he does not expect a final agreement on a cash-for-reform deal between Athens and its creditors at Monday's Eurogroup meeting.

"I don't see that everything will be solved by then," Schaeuble told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in interview excerpts published on Saturday.

When asked whether the German government was prepared for a Greek default, Schaeuble said: "There are questions that a responsible politician may not answer."

He added that Germany would do everything to keep Greece in the euro zone "under responsible conditions". (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Janet Lawrence)