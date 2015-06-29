BERLIN, June 29 Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman described Greece on Monday as a "special case" and said the German government's top priority was to ensure the strength of the euro zone.

The spokesman, Steffen Seibert, also played down the prospects of a breakthrough in the Greece crisis before the country's second bailout programme expires on Tuesday, saying he did not expect a "dramatic turn" before then. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)