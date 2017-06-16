BERLIN, June 16 The decision of euro zone
finance ministers to throw Greece a new credit line would help
it become more competitive and make its economy more
self-sustaining, the German government's spokesman said on
Friday.
"We are glad that the agreement can contribute to
strengthening competitiveness and growth in Greece," government
spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters on Friday, adding that
the deal would help Greece "stand on its own two feet again."
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to extend
Greece a further 8.5 billion euros in support, a decision that
may prove unpopular in bail-out weary Germany, whose government
is seeking re-election in September.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Joseph Nasr)