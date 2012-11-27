BRIEF-Ex-Comverse CEO Alexander gets 2-1/2 years prison in options backdating case
Feb 23 Former comverse technology ceo jacob 'kobi' alexander is sentenced to 2-1/2 years prison - court hearing
BERLIN Nov 27 Germany's parliament should not vote on a new funding deal for Greece until the government has provided all necessary information to lawmakers, Peer Steinbrueck of the main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) said on Tuesday.
Germany's Bundestag lower house is expected to debate and approve the aid for Greece later in the week, though no definitive date has yet been set.
Steinbrueck is the SPD's candidate for chancellor in next year's election.
Feb 23 Former comverse technology ceo jacob 'kobi' alexander is sentenced to 2-1/2 years prison - court hearing
Feb 23 Royal Bank of Canada is in a court battle with a former executive it dismissed after moving him to the Bahamas, where it could continue a lucrative trading business hindered by U.S. regulations by using a little-known exception for foreign banks.
* Says action related to LGBTQ community taken by Trump administration is "troubling and goes against all that we believe in" Source text - (http://bit.ly/2lKsqjZ) Further company coverage: