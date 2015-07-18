(Adds comments from Kauder)
BERLIN, July 18 The general secretary of
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats has urged
lawmakers who voted against opening talks on a third financial
rescue for Greece to reconsider.
German lawmakers on Friday gave Berlin approval to negotiate
a third bailout for Greece by 439 votes to 119, with 40
abstentions. There was a sizeable rebellion among Merkel's
conservatives, with nearly a fifth voting "no".
The Bundestag will have to vote again on any agreement
between Greece and its creditors for a third bailout.
In an advance copy of an interview to be published in
newspaper Tagessspiegel on Sunday, Peter Tauber said the
suffering of the Greek people "doesn't leave any of us cold" but
the examples of Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Ireland showed it
was possible to successfully overcome the debt crisis.
"So, after successful negotiations with Greece, there can be
reasons for a 'yes', even for those who have said 'no' up until
now," Tauber said.
He said a Greek exit from the euro zone was off the cards at
the moment, but warned: "Europe has not given Greece a blank
cheque, there are very clear expectations and if Greece doesn't
fulfil them, then we'll sit back down at the table very
quickly."
In a German radio interview Volker Kauder, parliamentary
leader of Merkel's conservatives, rejected criticism of Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's suggestion that Greece might be
better off taking a time-out from the euro zone.
Schaeuble made clear that such an option would only have
been possible if Greece gave it the green light but Athens would
never do that, Kauder said in an interview due to be broadcast
on Deutschlandfunk on Sunday.
Kauder said people should therefore now concentrate on the
negotiations with Greece instead as these were "hard enough"
Now that initial decisions have been taken in Greece, the
question is whether Athens will actually carry out the reforms
required for a bailout, Kauder said.
"They need to be done now. It really is the eleventh hour
for Greece in terms of actually implementing these reforms," he
said, naming the big public sector, lack of foundation for
economic development and lack of tax administration as examples.
Kauder said all countries in Europe needed to become
competitive and Greece must make a contribution to this, adding
that even under previous governments Athens had not been willing
to make the country as competitive as was necessary in Europe.
He rejected calls for a debt "haircut" for Greece, saying
Germany's conservative bloc shared Schaeuble's view that such
demands had to be rejected.
