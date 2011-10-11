BERLIN Oct 11 A spokesman for the German Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that a decision on whether to release the sixth tranche of aid to Greece was still open after European and International Monetary Fund (IMF) inspectors gave their lukewarm approval.

"We welcome the fact that the troika's work in Athens has been completed," a spokesman said. "Their statement shows both light and shadows. We'll wait and look at the report, analyse it and then decide what will happen with the sixth tranche."

Earlier the "troika" of EU, IMF and ECB inspectors gave tepid approval for the next payout of Greek aid, saying that despite some fiscal progress Athens was lagging on structural reforms and privatisations needed to exit its debt crisis.

(Reporting By Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)