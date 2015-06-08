BERLIN, June 8 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis struck a conciliatory note on Monday in a long battle
over a cash-for-reforms deal, calling a meeting with his German
counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin helpful.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' outright rejection of a
proposal from Greece's international lenders last week prompted
an angry response from European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker over the weekend.
"Today's conversation will be very helpful to find a final
solution," Varoufakis said after his meeting with Schaeuble in
the German finance ministry, without giving further details.
Varoufakis said the talks took place in an "extremely
friendly manner", adding that both ministers had a common
understanding of the problem.
"It is a duty for us politicians to try to find an
agreement. This is absolutely essential for the European Union,"
he said.
A German finance ministry spokesman declined to comment on
the meeting, adding both ministers had agreed confidentiality.
In an interview with German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel,
however, Varoufakis criticised the latest proposal by Athens'
lenders as counterproductive.
"You only make such a proposal if you actually don't want to
reach an agreement at all," Varoufakis said, according to
interview excerpts published on Monday. He also repeated Athens'
call for debt restructuring.
Varoufakis, who joined the radical left government of Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras after January's election, has vehemently
resisted the painful economic measures that Greece's creditors
say are necessary to steady its finances.
However his outspoken remarks have sometimes seemed
counter-productive and Tsipras sidelined him last month when he
re-shuffled his team to negotiate with the lenders.
On Sunday, Varoufakis called on German Chancellor Angela
Merkel to give his country a "Speech of Hope", to signal Europe
was ready to end its demands for austerity, similar to that
given to Germany at the end of World War Two.
In Berlin, Varoufakis is also expected to meet lawmakers
from governing and opposition parties in the afternoon and to
give a speech in the evening on Greece's future in Europe.
