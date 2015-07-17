BERLIN, July 17 German lawmakers on Friday voted in favour of Berlin starting negotiations on a third bailout programme for Greece, but a sizeable minority opposed the talks, in a setback for Chancellor Angela Merkel.

A total of 439 lawmakers backed new negotiations on a 3-year bailout - Greece's third in the past five years - worth up to 86 billion euros ($94 billion). Votes against totalled 119. There were 40 abstentions.

The size of the 'No' vote was far larger than when German lawmakers voted on the extension of a second bailout package in February. On that occasion, 32 lawmakers voted 'No'. ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)