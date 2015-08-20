Aug 20 Canadian miner Eldorado Gold Corp said it would suspend all mining and development activities in the Halkidiki region in Greece from next week after the Greek Ministry of Energy on Wednesday revoked approvals for technical studies in the region.

Eldorado said its Greek subsidiary Hellas Gold SA is taking legal action against the ministry's decision, including the filing of an injunction request before the Greek Supreme Court. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)