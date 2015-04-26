BERLIN, April 26 The European Commission plans
to significantly revise down its growth forecast for Greece this
year, its Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis was quoted as saying
on Sunday.
"In winter we expected growth in Greece this year of 2.5
percent. Our spring forecast for Greece will turn out to be more
pessimistic," Dombrovskis told Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper
in a preview of an article to be published on Monday.
In its last set of forecasts the Commission had expected
that Greece would successfully conclude its existing bailout
programme. However, Athens remains locked in talks with its euro
zone lenders about reforms in return for aid.
Dombrovskis also told the paper he was concerned about
Greece's financial situation: "Of course we know that the
liquidity situation in Greece is becoming more and more
difficult."
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Rosalind Russell)