BRUSSELS, July 15 The European Commission is looking at various forms of guarantee and collateral to reassure non euro zone EU states that they will lose no money if the EU-wide EFSM fund provides bridge financing to Greece while it waits for a bailout programme, Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

Asked about remarks from EU and British officials that Greek funds held by the European Central Bank, known as SMP profits, might be used, he said: "This is one option we are considering. There are also possibilities to look at future cash flows of the EU budget and some other options.

"Negotiations and consultations are ongoing, different options are being looked into. The main thing is that the concern of non euro area member states is heard, is understood, and we are looking at all the ways to address it." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Alexander Saeedy; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)