DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Euro zone finance ministers are pushing for private sector creditors to take at least a 53.5 percent loss on the nominal value of their Greek bonds as part of a debt swap, a senior euro zone source said on Monday.
The figure exceeds the original proposal to take a 50 percent nominal loss as part of an effort to reduce Greece's private sector debts by around 100 billion euros.
Earlier, two sources said private sector negotiators represented by the Institute of International Finance had proposed accepting a bigger loss on their Greek bonds to help plug a funding gap, but they declined to give details.
A debt swap agreement with the private sector is a critical element in the euro zone being able to agree a second financing programme for Greece, worth around 130 billion euros. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; editing by Luke Baker)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The trial of two men was delayed on Monday in a case stemming from an investigation into a bitcoin exchange and a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co after prosecutors revealed that a new witness had come forward.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. derivatives regulator on Monday gave swaps dealers a six-month grace period to comply with a variation margin rule that becomes effective March 1, saying most companies are unprepared for the change.