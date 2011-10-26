BRUSSELS Oct 26 Euro zone leaders want private
sector creditors to accept a writedown of more than 50 percent
on their holdings of Greek government debt, a senior EU source
said on Wednesday.
Such a 'haircut' would aim to reduce Greece's total
outstanding private sector debt by around 100 billion euros, the
source said.
In an effort to push through the deal, French President
Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are prepared
to meet with private sector bankers on Wednesday night to
negotiate face-to-face, the source said.
"The haircut will be superior to 50 percent, with 100
billion euros (reduction) of the Greek debt held by the private
sector," the source said.
"The goal is to reach a Greek debt level of 120 percent of
GDP by 2020."
It is unclear whether the private sector, represented by the
Institute for International Finance, would accept such a large
writedown.
Separately the source said Sarkozy would speak to Chinese
President Hu Jintao soon on Chinese participation in the EFSF
bailout fund.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by
Luke Baker)