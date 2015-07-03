ATHENS, July 4 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Friday a Financial Times report that Greece was making contingency plans for the possible bail-in of deposits was a "malicious rumour".

Varoufakis made the comment on his Twitter account. The Financial Times said the contingency plans could include a 30 percent bail-in on deposits above 8,000 euros. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Matt Robinson)