BERLIN Oct 5 Greek leader Antonis Samaras told
a German paper in an interview published on Friday his country
could not manage beyond November without the next tranche of
international aid and suggested the ECB could help by easing the
terms of its Greek debt holdings.
"The key is liquidity. That is why the next credit tranche
is so important for us," Samaras told the business daily
Handelsblatt. Asked how long Greece could manage without it, he
said: "Until the end of November. Then the cash box is empty."
The European Central Bank could help by accepting lower
interest rates on its existing Greek debt holdings "or it could
approve a rollover when these bonds mature", he said.
"I could also imagine the recapitalisation of Greek banks as
is being considered for Spain, which would be not accounted for
on its state debts but carried out directly via the ESM. That
would be a significant relief," said Samaras.