BRIEF-Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round
* Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Euro zone funds for Greek bank recapitalisation held by Greece will remain available for that purpose, but will now be held by the euro zone bailout fund and released only on the request of the European Central Bank, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said.
The almost 11 billion euros in euro zone bailout fund bonds for Greek bank recapitalisation is now held by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF).
Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the reason behind moving the money back was to make sure that the funds would remain earmarked only for Greek bank recapitalisation, should it prove necessary, rather than to finance the needs of the Greek government. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
* Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation signs letter of intent to acquire intellectual property assets
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - subsidiary intends to offer $500 million of its 5.750 pct senior notes due 2027 through an add-on to its existing issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: