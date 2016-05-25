BRUSSELS May 25 EU finance ministers meet on
Wednesday after the euro zone members among them gave Greece its
firmest offer yet of debt relief.
The following are comments from the finance ministers and top
EU officials arriving for Wednesday's meeting.
EUROPEAN COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
"Yes, I think that yesterday we marked an important moment
in this difficult and decisive issue of the Greek crisis. We
accepted important reforms that was realized by the Greek
government. We needed courage."
"A 10.3 billions euros disbursement is a significant
disbursement that allows Greece to face its obligations. I think
that we've opened a road to relief of the Greek debt, creating a
durable and positive solution. It's an important moment in this
long and difficult story which also brings back the will to
regain confidence and growth and to allow investors to return to
Greece.
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER HANS JOERG SCHELLING
"I think the agreement is good. There was a compromise
regarding debt relief and we assume that the IMF will recommend
to its board that it participate in the programme.
"It was a difficult discussion, a very long discussion and a
short night."
"For each question there was a clear consideration of the
process, firstly when does Greece have to do something, how
would the emergency mechanism be triggered, how do we deal the
debt management. These questions are cleared up."
"Greece took significant decisions in parliament on Sunday.
These must be checked and when that checking process is complete
the next tranche can be paid and then Greece can implement what
its parliament has agreed and then hopefully we can bring things
to a good conclusion."
EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM
"I think it was a really important step. We all realised we
had to get a deal, we also realised that it was difficult
because the IMF was asking a lot and we were asking a lot of
Greece and we managed to reach that agreement. I think it really
gives a perspective for Greece, it brings the IMF on board and
it strengthens the confidence between us and therefore the
confidence in the euro zone and that makes me a happy man."
Is it 100 pct sure that the IMF will stay on board?
"No, they have their rules and procedures to follow so later
this year they will make a new DSA (debt sustainability
analysis), they will assess the debt measures we have put on the
table and then they will come to their opinion. So there is no
guarantee."
"It was difficult because we are asking a lot of the Greeks,
the IMF was asking a lot of us and we were asking a lot of the
IMF to step back in. I think that in the end we were
successful."
SLOVAK FINANCE MINISTER PETER KAZIMIR
Are you happy with the outcome?
"Yes, basically I am happy because in my view the focus is
on disbursement. The most important issue is that before summer
we resolve this problem."
LUXEMBOURG FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE GRAMEGNA
"I think it's a good result in that we've taken a step
forward and decided on an easing of the debts, about the time
for Greece. We have explained how we would extend the debt and
how we would enable Greece to meet all its obligations."
"I think we have also found a solution with the
International Monetary Fund."
How do you determine if it's needed?
"We saw last year that the budget result was better than
expected and if the European economy continues in its current
course then we can hope that the figures could be better than
they now estimate they will be.
Can this be sold in Germany or Finland?
"Nothing happened yesterday that puts in question the
priorities of the Eurogroup. We are on the correct path. So I
think it can be explained politically."
