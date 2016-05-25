BRUSSELS May 25 EU finance ministers meet on Wednesday after the euro zone members among them gave Greece its firmest offer yet of debt relief.

The following are comments from the finance ministers and top EU officials arriving for Wednesday's meeting.

EUROPEAN COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI

"Yes, I think that yesterday we marked an important moment in this difficult and decisive issue of the Greek crisis. We accepted important reforms that was realized by the Greek government. We needed courage."

"A 10.3 billions euros disbursement is a significant disbursement that allows Greece to face its obligations. I think that we've opened a road to relief of the Greek debt, creating a durable and positive solution. It's an important moment in this long and difficult story which also brings back the will to regain confidence and growth and to allow investors to return to Greece.

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER HANS JOERG SCHELLING

"I think the agreement is good. There was a compromise regarding debt relief and we assume that the IMF will recommend to its board that it participate in the programme.

"It was a difficult discussion, a very long discussion and a short night."

"For each question there was a clear consideration of the process, firstly when does Greece have to do something, how would the emergency mechanism be triggered, how do we deal the debt management. These questions are cleared up."

"Greece took significant decisions in parliament on Sunday. These must be checked and when that checking process is complete the next tranche can be paid and then Greece can implement what its parliament has agreed and then hopefully we can bring things to a good conclusion."

EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM

"I think it was a really important step. We all realised we had to get a deal, we also realised that it was difficult because the IMF was asking a lot and we were asking a lot of Greece and we managed to reach that agreement. I think it really gives a perspective for Greece, it brings the IMF on board and it strengthens the confidence between us and therefore the confidence in the euro zone and that makes me a happy man."

Is it 100 pct sure that the IMF will stay on board?

"No, they have their rules and procedures to follow so later this year they will make a new DSA (debt sustainability analysis), they will assess the debt measures we have put on the table and then they will come to their opinion. So there is no guarantee."

"It was difficult because we are asking a lot of the Greeks, the IMF was asking a lot of us and we were asking a lot of the IMF to step back in. I think that in the end we were successful."

SLOVAK FINANCE MINISTER PETER KAZIMIR

Are you happy with the outcome?

"Yes, basically I am happy because in my view the focus is on disbursement. The most important issue is that before summer we resolve this problem."

LUXEMBOURG FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE GRAMEGNA

"I think it's a good result in that we've taken a step forward and decided on an easing of the debts, about the time for Greece. We have explained how we would extend the debt and how we would enable Greece to meet all its obligations."

"I think we have also found a solution with the International Monetary Fund."

How do you determine if it's needed?

"We saw last year that the budget result was better than expected and if the European economy continues in its current course then we can hope that the figures could be better than they now estimate they will be.

Can this be sold in Germany or Finland?

"Nothing happened yesterday that puts in question the priorities of the Eurogroup. We are on the correct path. So I think it can be explained politically." (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Ines Kagubare)