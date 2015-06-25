BRUSSELS, June 25 Greece and its international creditors failed on Thursday to reach a loans-for-reforms deal, with euro zone finance ministers agreeing to reconvene on Saturday in a bid to avert a Greek default.

The following are comments from the euro zone finance minister and others attending the Eurogroup meeting:

AFTER EUROGROUP MEETING

EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI

Asked what were the sticking points: "On VAT, on pensions but also it's a problem about the issue of overall coherence, a problem of implementation, also the budgetary targets, that the measures be sufficient, that future financing is assured."

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

"We have been working for two days, two nights. We will do some more work. We were given a proposal by the Greek parties at the last hour and we need to do some more work to see how it can be reconciled, if there are good measures that we can include.

"All I can say is that the three institutions have been absolutely on the same page over the last few weeks and we will continue to work that way. We really want to show flexibility and we want to be as growth friendly as possible. It has to be balanced."

EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM

"We were informed by the institutions on the state of play. As you know, we have no agreement. We will hear from the institutions later, not in the Eurogroup, I am not going to keep the ministers here. The door is still open for the Greek side to come with new proposals or accept what is on the table. But I am going to inform the leaders first now."

"The institutions are going to look at the last proposals. If any part of that is useful we will look at it of course. We are quite far apart on a number of issues so it is going to difficult."

DURING EUROGROUP MEETING

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

"What I heard before the meeting of the euro zone finance ministers was that we have not made the required progress, some even have the sense that we've gone a little bit backwards. So it's very, very important that Greece works further with the three institutions and that the finance ministers decide. The European Council (of leaders) will not get involved in these negotiations."

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT DONALD TUSK

"Work is under way and for sure it will need still many hours. The last hours being really critical, but I have a good hunch that unlike in Sophocles' tragedies, this Greek story will have a happy end."

BEFORE EUROGROUP MEETING

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER MARIANO RAJOY

"A lack of a deal hurts Greece most. Spain will be flexible but Greece must meet its commitments, if everyone does as they wish, things cannot work. I hope we arrive at an understanding. The Greek government has taken steps in the right direction ... but we all need to make an effort to reach a deal, it is better for Greek citizens, for Greece and for the rest of the Union.

MALTESE FINANCE MINISTER EDWARD SCICLUNA

"We have run out of comments. We are running also out of patience and we have received the document from (Greek finance minister) Varoufakis just a little bit more than half an hour ago so we just merged them before coming here. We want to know what has been deleted or what has been added, in other words where the disagreements are between the Greek government and the Commission's aide de memoire.

"There are disagreements. Honestly now I don't know what they are. They didn't come as a merged document. There were two separate documents. It was very difficult to compare and now we've just merged them in our office before coming here and then we'll see where the disagreements are, but there is a prospect."

EUROGROUP CHAIR JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM

"The only thing we have presented to the Eurogroup is what the institutions have made together. We don't have an agreement from the Greeks on that so we will have to hear in the Eurogroup meeting from the Greek side what their ideas are, what they could agree to, what they could not agree to. We will take it from there."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

"The decisions lie exclusively with the Greek authorities. They have, however, rather gone backwards."

"There is a greater distance rather than a rapprochement."

SPANISH FINANCE MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS

"Everybody wants to reach an agreement with Greece. It's vital for Greece, and all of the union, but especially for Greece. And if we need to meet we will meet as often as it is necessary."

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER HANS JOERG SCHELLING

"The sitting of the Eurogroup will be pushed back by 30 minutes so that members have time to check the paper. It's the case that Greece during the night has rejected any kind of compromises."

"In my view, it's amazing how carelessly the Greek government is dealing with its country... If this paper is not acceptable for the finance ministers then we will also have to look into the prepared alternatives."

"The last moment is Sunday because otherwise it doesn't work with the parliaments, but it cannot be that we meet daily... From my view we need to reach an agreement. The participants in the summit are expecting that the finance ministers present a recommendation."

"It's not about days, but about hours. We have been tasked by the summit to present an appropriate proposal by 4 p.m. (1400 GMT). The Greeks have rejected every compromise the whole night and constantly come with new wishes." (Reporting by Alexander Saeedy, Francesco Guarascio, Jan Strupczewski, Robert-Jan Bartunek, Robin Emmott, Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop)