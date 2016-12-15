BRUSSELS Dec 15 France supports short-term debt
relief measures for Greece and the country cannot be asked to
make any additional budgetary efforts, French President Francois
Hollande said on Thursday.
"The Eurogroup has decided to ease Greece's debt, still not
sufficiently so. I support the Eurogroup's position," Hollande
told reporters in Brussels while arriving for a summit of
European Union leaders.
"We cannot ask Greece for additional efforts or to prevent
it from taking some sovereign decisions which respect the
agreements made here in Brussels to find a solution for Greece's
future," he added.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)