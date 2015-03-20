BRIEF-Park-Ohio prices $350 million debt offering
* Park Ohio Holdings Corp - priced its offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2027
BRUSSELS, March 20 French President Francois Hollande said Greece must propose reforms that are in line with its existing commitments to its creditors and speed up progress to implementing a deal to unlock further cash.
"These reforms must be looked at, assessed ... so that they are compatible with Greece's commitments," he told a news conference after a meeting with other EU leaders and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Brussels.
"We have to speed up the process. There is no time to lose." (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc upsizes and prices $550 million senior notes offering
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said Cisco Systems Inc Chief Executive Charles Robbins has been nominated to serve on its board of directors.