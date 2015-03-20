BRUSSELS, March 20 French President Francois Hollande said Greece must propose reforms that are in line with its existing commitments to its creditors and speed up progress to implementing a deal to unlock further cash.

"These reforms must be looked at, assessed ... so that they are compatible with Greece's commitments," he told a news conference after a meeting with other EU leaders and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Brussels.

"We have to speed up the process. There is no time to lose." (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)