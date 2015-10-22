ATHENS Oct 22 France's President Francois
Hollande said in a newspaper interview released hours before a
visit to Athens on Thursday that he will encourage French firms
to build up their operations in Greece to help the country
overcome its financial crisis.
Hollande said he will meet representatives of French
companies in Greece on his official two-day visit to show his
support for the left-wing government of Alexis Tsipras which is
struggling to meet the terms of a new international bailout.
Hollande is trying to mend his relationship with the radical
wing of his Socialist Party and with other left-wing political
groups as he pursues pro-business reforms at home. A divided
left would face heavy losses at the hands of the right and
extreme right in regional elections due in December.
He has strongly supported Greece's place in the euro and the
dramatic efforts of its new left-wing government to seal a new
bailout deal with its lenders despite acrimonious negotiations.
"I am coming to Athens to show France's support and to give
a message to everyone but more specifically to French
businesses: come invest in Greece," he said in the interview
with Kathimerini newspaper.
Greece needs to enact a set of reforms to conclude its first
bailout review and recapitalise its banks by the end of the year
to start debt relief talks.
"The schedule is busy, the deadlines are tight but it's time
for Greece to overcome the crisis once and for all," Hollande
told the newspaper. "I'll be there to help, as I have always
done at the European Council's table."
Asked whether he could rule out a Greek exit from the euro,
Hollande said: "Yes. This discussion belongs to the past."
He said Greek people have already made big sacrifices but
growth will return to the country if it sticks to reforms.
French companies have showed interest in Greek
privatisations, a major part of the country's strategy to meet
the bailout terms.
A unit of France's state railway, SNCF Participations, was
shortlisted in a tender for the sale of Greek railways operator
Trainose in 2013. Alstom has also expressed interest
in buying Greece's railways rolling stock operator.
Greece has set a December deadline for the sumbission of
binding bids for both companies.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Louise Ireland)