UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN, June 21 Greece has presented new proposals to its creditors as it tries to stave off the risk of a debt default, French President Francois Hollande said on Sunday.
"Greece sent to the European Commission, and I think to the institutions - that is the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank - its new proposals," Hollande said during a press conference with Italian premier Matteo Renzi in Milan.
Hollande said that some countries may have a copy of the new proposals but that it was the institutions that would conduct talks with Greece to reach a solution. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Dominique Vidalon, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February