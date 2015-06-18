ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 The Greek government hopes Monday's last-ditch summit of euro zone leaders to resolve the standoff between Athens and its creditors can help produce a result, an official said on Thursday.

"We hope that Monday's summit is productive," said the official, who was travelling with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on a visit to St Petersburg. He gave no other details. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)