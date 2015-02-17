UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS Feb 17 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday that his government was in no hurry to reach a deal with the euro zone on its election promises to end to austerity and would not compromise.
"There has been a custom that newly elected governments act differently from their pre-election promises. I am saying it again, we are thinking of actually implementing our promises for a change," he told parliamentary members of his radical left wing Syriza party.
Tispras also accused German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble of losing his cool at a Eurogroup meeting on Monday and of expressing words undermining Greece. (reporting by Karolina Tagaris, writing by David Stamp Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
