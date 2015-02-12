ATHENS Feb 12 The European Central Bank has
further raised the cap on emergency funding for Greek banks by
about 5 billion euros to 65 billion euros, Greek central bank
and government officials told Reuters on Thursday.
The emergency liquidity assistance facility - on which Greek
banks rely for funding after direct access to ECB funding was
cut off - was extended for a week until next Wednesday, Feb. 18,
the central bank official said.
"We got the amount we requested," that official said.
Euro zone finance ministers reconvene for a crunch meeting
on Monday to discuss hammering out a deal with Athens to avert a
major financial crisis.
Earlier on Thursday, ECB policymakers held a telephone
conference on providing finance to Greek banks, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos, Writing
by Deepa Babington)