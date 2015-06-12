ATHENS, June 12 Greece hopes to clinch a deal
with its international lenders at a meeting of eurozone finance
ministers on June 18, the country's state minister said on
Friday.
"I hope it (a deal) will come very soon, on June 18, when
the Eurogroup takes place," State Minister Alekos Flabouraris
told state television ERT.
The International Monetary Fund dramatically raised the
stakes in Greece's stalled debt talks on Thursday, announcing
that its delegation had left negotiations in Brussels and flown
home because of major differences with Athens.
The surprise IMF move came as the European Union told Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to stop gambling with his
cash-strapped country's future and take the crucial decisions
needed to avert a devastating default.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos;
editing by Matthias Williams)