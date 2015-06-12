ATHENS, June 12 Greece hopes to clinch a deal with its international lenders at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers on June 18, the country's state minister said on Friday.

"I hope it (a deal) will come very soon, on June 18, when the Eurogroup takes place," State Minister Alekos Flabouraris told state television ERT.

The International Monetary Fund dramatically raised the stakes in Greece's stalled debt talks on Thursday, announcing that its delegation had left negotiations in Brussels and flown home because of major differences with Athens.

The surprise IMF move came as the European Union told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to stop gambling with his cash-strapped country's future and take the crucial decisions needed to avert a devastating default.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos; editing by Matthias Williams)