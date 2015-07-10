ATHENS, July 10 Greece's main opposition conservatives said on Friday they would back the leftist government of Alexis Tsipras to secure a cash-for reforms deal with the country's international creditors that will keep the country within the euro zone.

Lawmakers are due to vote later on Friday on proposals presented to Greece's creditors which include measures to raise taxes, introduce a raft of privatisations and cut public spending in areas such as defence.

"The New Democracy party gives the prime minister not only the authorisation to reach an agreement, but also the mandate to avoid the country's exit from Europe and the euro," the party said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas, writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Matthias Williams)