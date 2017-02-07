Feb 7 Greece wants a bailout review conclusion
with its foreign lenders to take part in the ECB's bond buying
scheme but will not concede to "illogical" demands by the IMF
for more austerity after its programme ends in 2018, the
government spokesman said.
"The government is aspiring for a deal that will lead to the
country's inclusion in the (ECB's) quantitative easing
programme," Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told a briefing on Tuesday.
"The government's position is clear and it has been
expressed categorically ... our aim is to not yield to illogical
demands by the International Monetary Fund, which insists on
legislating precautionary (austerity) measures after the
programme ends," he said.
Tzanakopoulos said that after a recommendation by the
country's debt agency, Greece would hire Rothschild & Co as
advisor on its plans to issue government bonds in the future.
