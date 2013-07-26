BERLIN/ATHENS, July 26 Officials working for
euro zone finance ministers will sign off the payment of the
next batch of rescue loans to Greece on Friday and it will be
disbursed following approval in individual member states on
Monday, euro zone sources said on Friday.
Following delays, Greece on Thursday adopted the last piece
of legislation the international lenders required to unlock 5.8
billion euros from the euro area, its national central banks and
the International Monetary Fund.
The deputies of the Eurogroup of finance ministers are
holding a conference call at 0830 GMT on Friday to unlook the
payment.
"All prior actions were implemented. This means we can
approve," said one official.
Germany this week postponed signing off on the disbursement
of Greece's next tranche of bailout aid until next Monday to
ensure conditions are met, a government document shows, but
officials said that was now mere formality.