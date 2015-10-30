BERLIN Oct 30 Greece needs to fully comply with
the terms of its bailout, a spokesman for the German finance
ministry said on Friday, adding that Athens still had work to do
to fill some gaps needed to get the next disbursement of aid.
"Of course Greece needs to fulfill the memorandum," Finance
Ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger told a regular government news
conference in Berlin.
"The troika is examining at the moment how far the Greek
side has fulfilled the conditions which are necessary for the
next 2 billion (euros) to be paid. There are still considerable
gaps that need to be closed," he added.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Caroline Copley)