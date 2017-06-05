BERLIN, June 5 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde has offered Greece's European creditors a way out of their impasse over Athens' debts that would allow the euro zone to release a tranche of aid later this month.

The IMF believes Greece needs a debt haircut, which Germany rejects. Lagarde suggested agreeing a deal whereby the IMF would stay on board in the bailout, as Berlin wants, but not pay out further aid until debt relief measures are clarified.

"There can therefore be a programme in which the disbursement only takes place when the debt measures have been clearly outlined by the creditors," she told Handelsblatt in pre-released comments to run in its Tuesday edition.

The compromise could allow euro zone finance ministers to give the go-ahead for their next payment of their tranche of aid at their meeting on June 15, Handelsblatt said.

"It is a possibility for an agreement," Lagarde said.

