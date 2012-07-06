Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
BRUSSELS, July 6 There will be no further cash disbursement to Greece until euro zone ministers determine that the conditions tied to its rescue programme are being met, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.
"There will be no disbursement to Greece until the Eurogroup has determined the programme is back on track," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Prior to Greece's elections, the previous Greek government indicated that its cash reserves would be exhausted by the end of July. Greece is due to receive a 1 billion euro loan soon under its aid programme. (Reporting By John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott)
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering