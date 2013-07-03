BRUSSELS, July 3 International lenders may
freeze emergency aid to Greece for three months unless Athens
can convince them that the country is on track to meet its
reform goals, a senior euro zone official said on Wednesday.
"If we don't conclude this review, I don't see any
disbursement to Greece over the next three months"," the
official told reporters, referring to a health check of the
country's progress by the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the European Central Bank.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to decide the issue
on Monday, but the official said it was unlikely they would
delay the payment.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by John O'Donnell and Robin
Emmott)